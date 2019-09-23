GUZMAN, Arturo N.

GUZMAN - Arturo N. Of Williamsville, entered into rest September 22, 2019, loving husband of Charlotte A. (nee Parrent) Guzman; devoted Dad of Gina (John) McGraw, Lyn (Raymond) Cloen, Michele Guzman and Jason (Melissa) Guzman; greatest Grampa of Rick, Jessica, Michael, Tyler and Dylan; cherished Great-Grampa of Natalie; treasured brother and brother-in-law. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. near Harlem, Snyder on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. Mr. Guzman proudly served in the United States Army 1st A Company during the Vietnam War. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com