GLISZCZYNSKI, Dennis E.

GLISZCZYNSKI - Dennis E. Of Hamburg, entered into rest September 22, 2019, beloved husband of Annette (nee Dziadaszek) Gliszczynski; devoted father of Natalie (Justin Rommel) Gliszczynski, Ashley (Kenneth) Watkins, Courtney Gliszczynski; cherished grandfather of Olivia, Hailey and baby Rommel; loving son of the late Edward and Eileen Gliszczynski; dear brother of Diane (Gaetano) Coniglio, Danny (Virginia) Gliszczynski, Matthew (Rita) Gliszczynski and Tina (James) Gustas; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 4-8 PM, where a funeral service will be held Wednesday morning at 9 o'clock. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com