FOX, Donna J. (Coogan)

FOX - Donna J. (nee Coogan)

Of Bennington, formerly of Marilla, NY, September 20, 2019, beloved wife of the late Jerry Fox, dear mother of Ken (Liz) Fox and Renee (Jim) Messecar; grandmother of Tommy, Karlyn, Alexia, Willow and the late Kaitlyn; sister of Mary Ann (David) VanOrnum and the late Robert (Joyce) Coogan, late Linda Coogan and the late Joseph Coogan. Mass of Christian Burial will be held At St. John's R.C. Church, Alden, NY, on Wednesday at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, on Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Assoc. or Hospice Buffalo Inc. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com