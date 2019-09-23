DeSAIN, Kelly S.

DeSAIN - Kelly S. Passed away September 20, 2019. She was born on September 7, 1974 in Lockport, NY, a daughter of Santo and Kathleen (Anderson) DeSain. Kelly was a Manager for United Healthcare in Tonawanda. She loved children, being outdoors, reading and shopping but most of all spending time with her family. Besides her parents Kelly is survived by her children Tre DeSain, Gianna DeSain, Isabella Simmons, Jace Fluellen, Shawn Fluellen, Jr., fiance; Shawn Fluellen, Sr., sister Kristin Rivera, brother Jason DeSain. Kelly is also survived by many relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 3-7 PM in PRUDDEN AND KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, September 26, at 10 AM in All Saints Parish, 76 Church St., Lockport. Interment will be in Cold Spring Cemetery. In lieu flowers, donations can be made to a Trust Fund for Kelly's Kids, c/o Kathleen DeSain, would be appreciated by the family. Visit pruddenandkandt.com