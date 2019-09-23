Bills running game has turned the page on last season

What a difference a year makes for the Buffalo Bills’ running game.

Bills running backs are averaging 5.27 yards a carry and 107 yards per game after Sunday’s 21-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Last year, as Bills fans recall too well, the offense rarely got anything going in the run game. Bills backs rushed for a franchise-low 77 yards a game and averaged just 3.5 yards a carry.

“I thought we ran the ball when we needed to run the football,” said Bills coach Sean McDermott. “That drive at the end, and there was a drive or two in the second half where we had success running the football. So there’s some good things in there and credit to our offensive line, as well.”

The Bills’ backs rushed 22 times for 106 yards against the Bengals. Frank Gore led the way with 76 yards on 14 carries, or 5.4 yards a carry.

Through three games, the Bills are averaging 151 rushing yards a game, fifth best in the league.

One might say that Sunday’s rushing effort was no big deal, given the fact the Bengals yielded 259 rushing yards to San Francisco a week ago.

Yet the Bengals have good players on the front four, led by defensive tackle Geno Atkins and including former Pro Bowl defensive end Carlos Dunlap.

The Bills weren’t afraid to play physical up front in running between the tackles. The offseason overhaul of the Bills’ offensive line so far is a success.

Here was a well-blocked fourth-quarter run, with Cody Ford and Dawson Knox leading and Dion Dawkins getting a down block:

The Bills ran traps and double-teams at Atkins, and guard Quinton Spain was stout against the Bengals’ star. Center Mitch Morse again showed his mobility in blocking on the move on pull plays. Left tackle Dion Dawkins had an especially good game playing physical on the edge and finishing blocks.

The 36-year-old Gore pushed his career rushing total to 14,912. Gore already is a third of the way to LeSean McCoy’s rushing total of last season, and he’s not even the No. 1 back. The Bills needed a strong game from Gore since rookie Devin Singletary was injured.

“Obviously, he is Frank for a reason,” Josh Allen said. “Very competitive man.”

“He comes up to them and explains what he sees as he’s running and what calls he feels comfortable with,” Allen said, referring to offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and line coach Bobby Johnson. “He did a good job of really finding some holes, and the offensive line did a really good job of creating some plays out there. He’s one of those guys if you give him the ball, he’s going to do whatever he can to get yards.”

As usual, Allen helped the run total with his legs. Allen gained 29 yards on scrambles and another 18 on designed quarterback runs.