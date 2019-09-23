Bills' defense learns it needs to play four quarters, too

The Buffalo Bills’ defense is chasing history through three games this season.

The team has allowed 47 points during its 3-0 start – an average of 15.7 per game. That’s tied for fifth in the league through three weeks. That total, however, does not factor in the touchdown that came off a pick six thrown by quarterback Josh Allen in the season opener against the Jets.

Take those out, and the Bills have allowed 41 points – an average of 13.6 per game. That would rank fourth in the league and puts the team slightly ahead of its pace from the 1999 season. That year, the team set a franchise record by allowing 229 points in a 16-game season, an average of 14.3 per game.

Through the first 30 minutes Sunday, the Bills’ defense turned in an almost-perfect performance. The Bengals gained one first down in the first half. They went 0 for 5 on third down and managed to gain just 76 yards on 19 offensive plays. Even that comes with an asterisk, as 32 of those yards came on a last-second pass the Bills had no problem giving up in exchange for time running out.

The second half started strong, as well, as the Bills forced a punt and recorded an interception of Andy Dalton on the Bengals’ first two drives in the third quarter. It couldn’t keep it up from there, though, as Cincinnati broke through on a short field after a Josh Allen interception. Starting at the Bills’ 22-yard line, Bengals running back Joe Mixon gained 3 yards on first down before Dalton found Tyler Eifert for an 18-yard gain to the Buffalo 1-yard line on second down. Dalton took it himself from 1 yard out for a touchdown on the next play.

Things continued to get away from the defense in the fourth quarter, as the Bengals gained 189 yards – after having just 117 in the first three quarters combined. Fatigue likely played a factor, as both teams labored through temperatures that approached the mid 80s.

“It just goes to show you that in this league on any given Sunday, anybody can come out victorious, so you have to play four quarters,” Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes said. “You can’t play a half. You can’t play two or three quarters. It has to be four, because everyone tries to finish in this game and that’s what makes the pros so elite. … It’s a great lesson that we have to understand that coming into halftime up 14 doesn’t mean much. We still have to go out there (in the) second half, regain focus and go out there and execute.”

In crunch time, the defense was able to do just that. After giving up the lead with 4:54 remaining, the offense got it back on a 1-yard touchdown run by Frank Gore with 1:50 left. After the ensuing kickoff, the Bengals needed to go 75 yards for the winning touchdown. They gained 47 of those yards to reach the Bills’ 28-yard line with 21 seconds remaining, but Dalton’s pass intended for Auden Tate was deflected by safety Micah Hyde and landed in the arms of Tre’Davious White for a game-clinching interception.

“I thought the defense did a really good job of executing down the stretch, communicating to everybody,” coach Sean McDermott said. “Eventually, one popped up in the air for us and Tre’ was running to the football. That’s an effort play.”

The Bills recorded four takeaways against the Bengals, pushing their season total to seven, which is tied for second most in the NFL entering the conclusion of Week 3 on Monday night. Hyde made the case that total should be higher, though.

“Fourth-quarter takeaways count as two, man,” he said. “Great day by (White) just being around the football. Defensively, we felt like we took strides again today, but we have a lot to work on.”

With the big, bad New England Patriots up next on the schedule, that’s certainly true.

“That’s what it’s about, finding ways to win,” linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said. “We still have to learn how to finish off teams. Obviously, being 3-0 is great, but teams that seem to separate themselves over a period of time when they’re up and have a game, I’ll say semi-under control, they know how to put teams away.”

Stat of the game: 3-0

That, of course, is the Bills' record through the first three games. It's the first time the team has started 3-0 since the 2011 season. The win against the Bengals was, quite frankly, much harder than it needed to be. The offense lacked a killer instinct in the first half when the game should have turned into a rout, and then the defense began to cave in the fourth quarter. Both units rose to the occasion when they needed to, though, getting out of New Era Field with a win they'll surely need if they're in the postseason race in a couple of months. It's true there is a lot to clean up, but the win is what really matters.

Game ball: Tre'Davious White

The Bills' No. 1 cornerback has had to be reminded by defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier that his time will come. Teams don't often throw in his direction. The Bills also use a zone scheme that sometimes results in short passes being completed – throws they're OK giving up. White, though, doesn't like any ball to be caught in his vicinity, so when the Giants completed a couple of those short passes in his direction in Week 2, White's frustration was easy to see. Fast forward to Sunday, though, and it was White making the plays. He hauled in a pair of interceptions in the 21-17 victory, the last of which sealed the game with 12 seconds remaining.

Quote of the day

“I say it's more so a character builder. This is a great stepping stone for us developing as a young team to understand our capabilities." – Defensive end Jerry Hughes

Snap count notes

1. A neck injury limited right guard Jon Feliciano to just 21 snaps (27%), which led to more work for both Cody Ford and Ty Nsekhe. Ford, the rookie second-round draft pick, shifted inside to Feliciano's spot and played 70 of 78 offensive snaps (90%). Nsekhe took over full time at right tackle and played 64 snaps (82%).

2. Robert Foster, who has yet to make a catch this season, finished fifth among the six wide receivers with 18 snaps (23%). Only Andre Roberts, who got two offensive snaps and was returning from a quad injury that kept him out of the first two games, played fewer offensive snaps among receivers. Roberts' primary responsibility is as a return man on special teams.

3. Harrison Phillips moved ahead of Star Lotulelei in snap counts at defensive tackle. Phillips was on the field for 26 defensive snaps (43%), while Lotulelei was on the field for 21 snaps (34%). That could be a product of the Bengals throwing the ball more after falling behind, but it will be interesting to see if that develops into a trend.

4. It was not a big game for the fullback. Patrick DiMarco got just 10 offensive snaps (13%). In the absence of Devin Singletary, Frank Gore got 49 snaps at running back (63%). T.J. Yeldon took 29 snaps (37%).

5. Wide receiver John Brown got a ton of work. He was on the field for 70 offensive snaps (90%). The next-closest receiver was Cole Beasley with 47 snaps (60%).

Coming attractions

1. It's Patriots Week. Need we say more? Talk in New England is about whether this year's team can equal the 2007 squad that went 16-0 in the regular season. It's easy to understand why after looking at the results the first three weeks. New England has outscored its opponents by an incredible 89 points. Tom Brady is still Tom Brady. The greatest quarterback of all time has completed 68 percent of his passes for 911 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions. The 11-day circus surrounding the addition, and then subtraction, of wide receiver Antonio Brown did little to disrupt New England's momentum.

2. The defense has been incredible. The Patriots have yet to allow an offensive touchdown all season. The 14 points the Jets scored Sunday came on a muffed punt and a pick six from backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham. That came after the Pats allowed just a field goal to the Steelers in the season opener and shut out the Dolphins in Week 2. If you include their Super Bowl win over the Rams, the Patriots have gone four games without giving up a passing or rushing touchdown to the opposing offense. That's happened just eight times in the Super Bowl era.

3. Injuries have piled up on offense. Super Bowl MVP receiver Julian Edelman left Sunday's game with an injury to his ribs, although ESPN reported afterward that Edelman should be OK. Fellow receiver Josh Gordon also left the game against the Jets in the third quarter for medical attention, which left New England with just veteran Phillip Dorsett and undrafted rookie free agents Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski for a time. Additionally, the Patriots are without two starters on their offensive line as center David Andrews and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn are both on injured reserve. So, too, is New England's first-round draft pick, wide receiver N'Keal Harry.