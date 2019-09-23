BARTOLOTTA, James F., Jr.

BARTOLOTTA - James F., Jr. September 21, 2019, of Grand Island. Husband of the late Judi (nee Jenkins) Bartolotta. Father of James "Skip" (Tina) Bartolotta, Jeanine (Bill) Fletcher, Judie Lynn Pelletier, Jason Bartolotta, and Jerrid (Jennie) Bartolotta. Grandfather of Samantha Bartolotta, Amber Pelletier, Brooke, Cole and Callee Bartolotta, Logan Fletcher, Alexis Bartolotta, Billy and Connor Fletcher, Isabella and Adrianna Bartolotta. Brother of Charles "Skip" (Claudia) and Michael (Ann) Bartolotta. Son of the late James and Jennie Bartolotta. Son-in-law of the late James and Gloria Watkins. Brother-in-law of Sandra Watkins, Terri Cicatello, Danielle (Paul) Chopra, Richard (Kelly) Watkins and the late Calvin (survived by wife Debbie) Jenkins. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday, October 7, 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. Memorial services will be held Tuesday October 8 at 10 AM at St. Martin-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church. Mr Bartolotta was a 32nd Degree Mason.