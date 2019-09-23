BANISTER, James B.

BANISTER - James B. September 21, 2019, beloved husband of the late Christine (nee Dabrowski) Banister; dear father of Angie (Ron) Ferri, Tom (Rani), Amy and Alexa; loving grandfather of David, Aaron, Ashley and David; brother of Jack, Don, Bob, Ron, Fred, Danny and the late Jerry. Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, where family will be present Tuesday from 4-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at 9:30 AM in St. Katharine Drexel Church at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Mr. Banister was a Vietnam Marine veteran.