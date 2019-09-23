UB basketball lands first 2020 commit in guard Chanse Robinson

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team has landed its first recruit for its 2020 freshman class.

Chanse Robinson, a 6-foot, 3-star point guard from Louisiana, has verbally committed to UB. Robinson announced his commitment Monday on his Twitter account, after he visited UB this weekend.

247Sports ranks Robinson as a 3-star recruit, and Scout.com’s composite rankings list Robinson as the No. 3 point guard in Louisiana and the No. 41 point guard In the 2020 recruiting class.

Antonio Hudson, Robinson's coach at Lincoln Prep in Grambling, La., said Robinson also considered TCU, Grambling State, Ole Miss and Tulane.

"It was about relationships and him feeling comfortable," Hudson said. "I told the coaches at UB, 'I don’t know what you said or did, but it left an impression on him.' "

Robinson’s commitment follows a summer in which UB coach Jim Whitesell rebuilt the Bulls’ 2019 recruiting class, which included transfers LaQuill Hardnett (Cincinnati) and Josh Mballa (Texas Tech).

Robinson is a player who isn’t afraid to be aggressive, and who can penetrate to the basket. Hudson, who played college basketball at LSU, sees Robinson as a match for UB's style of play, which centers around its guards and emphasizes defense.

"He's a hard-nosed competitor who will defend his tail off," Hudson said. "What was interesting is that when I started studying UB, it was almost like I was looking in the mirror as far as what our team was. UB was undersized, with guards who were around 6-foot-2, 6-1 or 6-3. We spread the floor out and space it, and let players make plays.

"It was similar with UB. The UB coach (Jim Whitesell) and I talked for a while, and I picked his brain about what they do. It's the same thing at UB, but just different terminology with us. Space the floor, and get driving lanes."

According to MaxPreps.com, Robinson has averaged 20.8 points per game, 10.7 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.2 assists per game in three seasons at Lincoln Prep. As a junior in 2018-19, Robinson averaged 22.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.9 steals and 4.5 assists. Robinson also plays football at Lincoln Prep.

One area where Hudson sees Robinson making gains at UB is as a long-range shooter. While Robinson has shot 50 percent in three years as a varsity player at Lincoln Prep, he's shot only 24 percent from the 3-point line (39 for 165). Five of UB's guards in 2018-19 shot at least 33 percent on 3-pointers, led by CJ Massinburg (93 for 233).

"They work extensively on getting players better at shooting the basketball," Hudson said. "If there’s one weak spot of Chanse’s game, it’s catching and shooting the ball from the 3-point line. That’s repetition. Getting shots up, as many as you can. With that personal attention (from coaches), that will develop for him in college."

Per NCAA rules, college coaches cannot comment on recruits until receipt of a signed national letter of intent. The early signing period is Nov. 13-20, and the regular signing period is April 15-May 20, 2020.