WISNIEWSKI, Harry R.

WISNIEWSKI - Harry R. On September 19, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Virginia "Jean" Wisniewski; beloved father of David (Joyce) Wisniewski; loving grandfather of Linda (Justin) Transki and Tracy Transki; adored great-grandfather of Zachary, Kara, Luna, and Evy; brother of Teresa Aumer and Mary Rytel and late Edward, Daniel, Walter, Leonard, and Emily; dear friend of his treasured fur-child Molly; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Friends will be received Monday 3-7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224, 716-674-5776. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday 10:00 AM at Annunciation Church, Elma. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com