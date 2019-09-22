WILLIS, Norma Jean

WILLIS - Norma Jean Died peacefully on September 17, 2019 under the care of Niagara Hospice. Norma was born in North Tonawanda on November 30, 1938, the daughter of Martin Potzger and Mildred Demler Potzger. Among those waiting in heaven for her were her parents; loving husband James; her brother John Potzger; and step-daughter Margaret. Norma is survived by her sister Carol (Larry) Human; brother Robert Potzger; nephew Daniel (Rebecca) Human; great-nephew Henry, great-nice Harper; and step-daughter Shirley (James) Adymy. A Memorial to Norma will be held at 2:00 pm, on Monday, September 23, 2019 at St. Paul's United Church of Christ , 3921 Mapleton Road, North Tonawanda, NY. Norma will be buried next to her husband in Inverness Florida. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, or to the United Methodist Church, Inverness.