WERNER, Jerome G.

September 19, 2019, beloved husband of Lorraine; devoted father of Michael (Nancy), Christopher (Suzanne) and Michele Werner; loving grandfather of Justin, Tyler, Kyle, Corey and Sydney; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and his granddog Chester. Mr. Werner was a member of the U.S. Army. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca on Tuesday from 4 -7 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com