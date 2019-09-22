WELD - Marn Amy Intrepid traveler Marn Amy Weld has moved on; passing away Sept. 11. A recent transplant to NJ, Marn grew up and lived a full and active life in western New York. Graduating with a degree in Art Education from Buffalo State Teachers College, Marn taught until the arrival of her two daughters; returning to the classroom only when both girls were in school. At age 40, Marn completed her RN at Deaconess Hospital in Buffalo, NY and was certified as a Family Planning Nurse Practitioner from the University of Buffalo. Upon retirement, Marn and 2nd husband Jim Weld undertook the complete renovation of a home on the shore of Lake Ontario to be close to the slip of a Catalina sailboat that they were on as soon as the ice left the lake in spring. During the snowy, season Marn was an active member of the Niagara Falls Unitarian Universalist Church and reliable docent at the Castellani Gallery at Niagara University. Marn and Jim traveled extensively in the US and internationally. With Jim's passing, Marn continued her travels, taking full advantage of Elderhostel's (aka Road Scholar) lifelong learning itineraries on every continent of the world. At 80, Marn brought her joy to Friend's Village in Woodstown, NJ. An avid walker, she became a recognized presence in the Borough. Marn participated in all that Friend's had to offer, particularly the sing-a-longs where she knew every lyric. She was the proud mother of Martha Hogan-Battisti (Daniel) and Susan Hogan and loving grandmother of grandson Sam Battisti. She is survived by a sister, Martha Kannair, and husband Jim's children Roger Weld (Narisara), Sabrina Feldman (Daniel) and their sons Christopher and Simon Feldman.