VITRANO, Anthony M. "Tony"

VITRANO - Anthony M. "Tony"

September 18, 2019, at age 90. Beloved husband of 63 years to the late Angeline (nee Conti) Vitrano; beloved son of the late Frank and Frances (nee Busalachi) Vitrano; dear brother of Anne (late Jess) Ferrelli, John (Deanna) Vitrano and the late Infant John Vitrano; also survived by many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and his faithful puppy Ginger. The family will be present to receive friends Monday, September 23, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner Parker) where prayers will be said Tuesday morning at 10:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Timothy Church, 565 East Park Dr. Tonawanda at 11:00 AM. Entombment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Tony's memory to Brothers of Mercy Sacred Heart Home or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com