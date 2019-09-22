UHL, Robert F.

UHL - Robert F. Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest on September 18, 2019. Best friend and beloved husband of Barabara (nee Parot) Uhl; devoted father of Janet (Timothy) Swisher, Gary (Alcuin Johnson) Uhl, and David (Jene-Elise) Uhl; cherished grandfather of Robert, Mary, Anna, Gabriella, Mariah, and Garrett; adored great-grandfather of Harper; loving son of the late Frank and Martha Uhl; dear brother of Phyllis (Al) Vester, Art Uhl, and Ken (Madeline) Uhl. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Saturday (September 28th) from 10 AM-12 noon. A Memorial Service will immediately follow. Mr. Uhl was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and was awarded the Purple Heart during the Korean War. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com