Two shot at large gathering on East Side

Published

Two women were struck by gunfire early Sunday in the 600 block of East Utica Street.

The women – a 34-year-old from the city and a 21-year-old from the Town of Tonawanda – were shot about 2:40 a.m. during a large gathering, police spokesman Michael DeGeorge said in a news release.

Both were taken to Erie County Medical Center, where the older woman was in stable condition late Sunday morning. The younger woman was treated and released.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tipline at 847-2255.

Scott ScanlonScott Scanlon– Scott Scanlon, an award-winning reporter, is editor of WNY Refresh, which focuses on health, fitness, nutrition and family matters. A Western New York native, he is a graduate of the University at Buffalo and received his master's in history from Binghamton University.

