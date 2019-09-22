Twitter reacts: Bills win 21-17 against Bengals

The Buffalo Bills are 3-0 for the first time since 2011 after winning 21-17 against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at New Era Field. Here's how Bills Twitter reacted to the win.

(After watching the Tre interception for @BuffaloBills to win and go 3-0) Husband: I know we just got married this year, and I love you very much, but that was the happiest I’ve been in a long time! 😑😂 #GoBills — Rachel Park (@therachmark) September 22, 2019

We won? I’m... relieved. Now if you don’t mind, I’m gonna find some place to stress puke. #GoBills — Jaime (@NotThatDrJ) September 22, 2019

Old Bills fall apart there and don’t recover.. New Bills recover and win the game. I can get used to that #GoBills — Andrew (@Andy_Crandy10) September 22, 2019

*sigh of relief* The Bills tried their best to “Bills” that one away. But not today! #GoBills — Joe McDermott (@Joe_Laurendi) September 22, 2019

Josh Allen may end up killing me. #GoBills — A Dawg has No Name (@RyanIsSweet) September 22, 2019

Ran a marathon this morning, and that 4th quarter might have had my heart rate raised higher than the race #GoBills — TØØÇH (@ToochSays) September 22, 2019

THE BILLS ARE 3-0 AND IM THE HAPPIEST PERSON ALIVE #GOBILLS — blair waldorf❥ (@gabbymauro) September 22, 2019