Twitter reacts: Bills win 21-17 against Bengals

The Buffalo Bills are 3-0 for the first time since 2011 after winning 21-17 against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at New Era Field. Here's how Bills Twitter reacted to the win.
(After watching the Tre interception for @BuffaloBills to win and go 3-0)
Husband: I know we just got married this year, and I love you very much, but that was the happiest I’ve been in a long time! 😑😂 #GoBills
— Rachel Park (@therachmark) September 22, 2019
We won? I’m... relieved. Now if you don’t mind, I’m gonna find some place to stress puke. #GoBills
— Jaime (@NotThatDrJ) September 22, 2019
Old Bills fall apart there and don’t recover.. New Bills recover and win the game. I can get used to that #GoBills
— Andrew (@Andy_Crandy10) September 22, 2019
*sigh of relief*
The Bills tried their best to “Bills” that one away. But not today! #GoBills
— Joe McDermott (@Joe_Laurendi) September 22, 2019
Josh Allen may end up killing me. #GoBills
— A Dawg has No Name (@RyanIsSweet) September 22, 2019
Ran a marathon this morning, and that 4th quarter might have had my heart rate raised higher than the race #GoBills
— TØØÇH (@ToochSays) September 22, 2019
THE BILLS ARE 3-0 AND IM THE HAPPIEST PERSON ALIVE #GOBILLS
— blair waldorf❥ (@gabbymauro) September 22, 2019
Oh your team isn’t 3-0?
Sorry, can’t relate! #GoBills
— Corey Lloyd (@CLoSkills) September 22, 2019
Your QB struggles late in the 4th quarter while trailing? Sorry, I can’t relate. #JA17 #GoBills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/9Z9pRVh1yY
— Gerry (@Saboats5) September 22, 2019
Siri, what’s the best team in football? #GoBills pic.twitter.com/55D8sbzMTx
— Joe (@JYanulevich) September 22, 2019
Share this article