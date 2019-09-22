TURNER, Eileen (Laughlin)

TURNER TURNER - Eileen (nee Laughlin) Age 79, passed away with family by her side Thursday, September 19, 2019. Born to Edwin John Laughlin and Rosemary Margaret Laughlin (ne;e Doherty) in Pittsburgh in 1940 and moving to Buffalo as a child, Eileen grew up loving illustration, painting, sculpture, and opera. She was a talented artist who studied at both Mercy College of Detroit and Wayne State University and went on to paint and teach in New York City and Washington, D.C., before returning to Buffalo. Eileen was a dedicated wife and mother. She is survived by her beloved husband, Michael Peter Turner, whom she met working at Cardinal O'Hara High School in 1963, she as an art teacher and he as a math teacher and football and baseball coach. They married January 3, 1973. Eileen was mother of the late John Turner (Aimie Turner) and sister of the late Joe Laughlin (Dolly Laughlin). She is survived by daughter Julie Turner, sons Brian Turner, Scott Turner, Garth Turner (Margaret [Peggy] Turner), Erik Turner, Michael Turner and Matthew Turner, grandsons Mason Turner and Wes Turner, and sisters Cathy LeVesque (Richard LeVesque) and Julie Gallagher (Mike Gallagher). Graveside services and interment will be conducted Tuesday September 24, 2019, at 12 Noon at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 1411 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY, Pastor Shawn Laughlin officiating (please assemble at the West Delevan Ave./Delaware Ave. entrance). Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME INC. Please share online conolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com