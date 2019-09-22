Traffic stop leads police to drugs, large stash of cash

A Niagara Falls man who attracted police attention by what he wore — and didn't wear — faces criminal charges stemming from a Saturday night traffic stop.

City police said they spotted Gary M. Todd, 29, driving in the 500 block of 19th Street about 10 p.m. while wearing "dark sunglasses" and no seat belt. Upon stopping his car, they spotted a backpack in the back seat with a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana in plain view.

Officers searched the suspect's vehicle and recovered several more bags of marijuana, as well as plastic baggies of the type commonly used for packaging drugs, according to a police report. Officers also reported finding a scale and $6,720 in cash.

In all, police said they seized 160 grams of marijuana, leading to a charge of fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana. Todd was also charged with driving without a seat belt.