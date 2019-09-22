TOUHEY, Ellen G.

TOUHEY - Ellen G. Age 85, of Lyndonville, NY, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Buffalo General Hospital. Born on September 22, 1933 in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late Harold W. and Rufina F. (Gest) Genet. Ellen graduated from North Tonawanda High School and served as a certified Dental Assistant and also served as a Secretary for the Hon. Ruth Vogel of Tonawanda, NY and the Hon. Donald McFadyen of Pompano, FL. Ellen is survived by her daughter, Victoria L. (Stephen Mascoli) Adams of California, one grandson Matthew T. Adams, also of California, extended family and very dear local friends. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by one brother, Bruce W. Genet. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11 AM, at the Lyndonville United Methodist Church, 102 N. Main St., Lyndonville, NY 14098, with the Pastor, Rev. Olga Gonzalez officiating. Please read the complete obituary at: www.bogantuttlefunerals.com Arrangements were entrusted to the BOGAN & TUTTLE FUNERAL HOME, 112 North Main St., Lyndonville, NY 14098. Please light a candle or share a memory of Ellen at: www.bogantuttlefunerals.com