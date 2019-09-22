Top high school performers in Week 3; How the News' ranked teams fared

Here are the top performers from Week 3 in high school football:

Joe Carlson caught seven passes for 133 yards and four touchdowns, returned an interception 90 yards for another score and kicked five extra points for Starpoint during a 41-15 win over West Seneca East. In the same game, Carson Marcus completed 10 passes for five touchdowns and 171 yards for Starpoint.

D’Jae Perry rushed 19 times for 256 yards, two touchdowns and a two-point conversion for Bennett in a 28-26 overtime victory over Jamestown.

Zach Norton tossed a 62-yard touchdown and scored the go-ahead TD on a 12-yard run for Clarence in a 27-26 overtime win over Lancaster.

Brandan Brown caught touchdowns of 36, 50 and 60 yards for South Park in a 36-9 win at Kenmore East.

Logan Frank rushed 24 times for 142 yards and a touchdown and completed 4 of 6 passes for 50 yards and two TDs for Franklinville/Ellicottville in a 24-8 win over Clymer/Sherman/Panama.

Tywon Wright rushed for 163 yards on 15 attempts, scoring two touchdowns for Southwestern in a 49-8 win over Allegany-Limestone.

Callum Wither completed 16-of-24 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns for St. Joe’s in a 32-21 win over Canisius. In the same game, Sam Kline made six catches for 107 yards and two TDs for St. Joe’s.

Jake Ritts passed for 313 yards and three touchdowns for St. Francis in a 35-7 win over Walsh Jesuit (Ohio). In the same game Xzavier Janczylik rushed 16 times for 134 yards and a touchdown and returned a kick 85 yards for a score for St. Francis.

Jax Lighten scored on runs of 63, 3 and 4 yards and passed for a 65-yard touchdown for JFK in a 40-15 win over Silver Creek/Forestville.

Zac Boyes completed 9-of-11 passes for 231 yards and five touchdowns for Kenmore West in a 53-0 win over North Tonawanda.

Jack Sharp completed 8-of-12 passes for 194 yards and five touchdowns for Orchard Park in a 64-20 win over Niagara Wheatfield.

Tekeo Funderburk gained 155 yards in just four rushing attempts and scored twice for the McKinley during a 44-0 win over Cardinal O’Hara.

•••

How the News’ ranked football teams fared

Large schools

1 Lancaster (2-1): Lost at Clarence, 27-26 (OT). Up next: at Lockport, Sat., 2 p.m.

2 Orchard Park (3-0): Beat Niagara Wheatfield, 64-20. Up next: Bennett, Sat., 1 p.m.

3 St. Francis (2-1): Beat Walsh Jesuit (Ohio), 35-7. Up next: Lake Catholic (Ohio), Sat., 1 p.m.

4 South Park (3-0): Beat Kenmore East, 36-9. Up next: at. W. Seneca East, Fri., 7 p.m.

5 St. Joe’s (2-1): Beat Canisius, 32-21. Up next: LaSalle (Ohio), Fri., 5 p.m.

6 Jamestown (2-1): Lost at Bennett, 28-26 (2OT): Up next: at Clarence, Fri., 7 p.m.

7 Canisius (0-3): Lost to St. Joe’s, 32-21. Up next: WNY Maritime/Health Sciences, Sat., 1 p.m.

8 West Seneca East (2-1): Lost at Starpoint, 41-15. Up next: South Park, Fri., 7 p.m.

9t Bennett (2-1): Beat Jamestown, 28-26 (2OT): Up next: at Orchard Park, Sat., 1 p.m.

9t Kenmore West (2-0): Beat North Tonawanda, 53-0. Up next: at Williamsville East, Fri, 7 p.m.

Small schools

1 Southwestern (3-0): Beat Allegany-Limestone, 49-8. Up next: at Fredonia, Fri., 7 p.m.

2 Pioneer (3-0): Beat Lewiston-Porter, 28-14. Up next: Cheektowaga, Fri., 7 p.m.

3 CSP (2-1): Lost at Frank./Ellicottville, 24-8. Up next: Catt./LV, Sat., 1:30 p.m.

4 Maryvale (2-1): Lost to Medina, 26-6. Up next: at Iroquois, Fri., 7 p.m.

5 WNY Maritime/HS (3-0): Beat Iroquois, 34-13: Up next: at Canisius, Sat., 1 p.m.

6 Albion (3-0): Beat Depew, 14-11. Up next: at Lackawanna, Sat., 2 p.m.

7 Iroquois (2-1): Lost to WNY Maritime/HS, 34-13. Up Next: Maryvale, Fri., 7 p.m.

8 Cleveland Hill (1-2): Lost at Akron, 47-0. Up next: Silver Creek/Forestville, Sat., 2 p.m.

9 Wilson (3-0): Beat Timon-St. Jude, 20-6. Up next: Akron, Fri., 7 p.m.

10 Cheektowaga (2-1): Beat East Aurora/Holland, 28-7. Up next: at Pioneer, Fri., 7 p.m.