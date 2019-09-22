Top high school performers in Week 3; How the News' ranked teams fared

Here are the top performers from Week 3 in high school football:
- Joe Carlson caught seven passes for 133 yards and four touchdowns, returned an interception 90 yards for another score and kicked five extra points for Starpoint during a 41-15 win over West Seneca East. In the same game, Carson Marcus completed 10 passes for five touchdowns and 171 yards for Starpoint.
- D’Jae Perry rushed 19 times for 256 yards, two touchdowns and a two-point conversion for Bennett in a 28-26 overtime victory over Jamestown.
- Zach Norton tossed a 62-yard touchdown and scored the go-ahead TD on a 12-yard run for Clarence in a 27-26 overtime win over Lancaster.
- Brandan Brown caught touchdowns of 36, 50 and 60 yards for South Park in a 36-9 win at Kenmore East.
- Logan Frank rushed 24 times for 142 yards and a touchdown and completed 4 of 6 passes for 50 yards and two TDs for Franklinville/Ellicottville in a 24-8 win over Clymer/Sherman/Panama.
- Tywon Wright rushed for 163 yards on 15 attempts, scoring two touchdowns for Southwestern in a 49-8 win over Allegany-Limestone.
- Callum Wither completed 16-of-24 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns for St. Joe’s in a 32-21 win over Canisius. In the same game, Sam Kline made six catches for 107 yards and two TDs for St. Joe’s.
- Jake Ritts passed for 313 yards and three touchdowns for St. Francis in a 35-7 win over Walsh Jesuit (Ohio). In the same game Xzavier Janczylik rushed 16 times for 134 yards and a touchdown and returned a kick 85 yards for a score for St. Francis.
- Jax Lighten scored on runs of 63, 3 and 4 yards and passed for a 65-yard touchdown for JFK in a 40-15 win over Silver Creek/Forestville.
- Zac Boyes completed 9-of-11 passes for 231 yards and five touchdowns for Kenmore West in a 53-0 win over North Tonawanda.
- Jack Sharp completed 8-of-12 passes for 194 yards and five touchdowns for Orchard Park in a 64-20 win over Niagara Wheatfield.
- Tekeo Funderburk gained 155 yards in just four rushing attempts and scored twice for the McKinley during a 44-0 win over Cardinal O’Hara.
How the News’ ranked football teams fared
Large schools
1 Lancaster (2-1): Lost at Clarence, 27-26 (OT). Up next: at Lockport, Sat., 2 p.m.
2 Orchard Park (3-0): Beat Niagara Wheatfield, 64-20. Up next: Bennett, Sat., 1 p.m.
3 St. Francis (2-1): Beat Walsh Jesuit (Ohio), 35-7. Up next: Lake Catholic (Ohio), Sat., 1 p.m.
4 South Park (3-0): Beat Kenmore East, 36-9. Up next: at. W. Seneca East, Fri., 7 p.m.
5 St. Joe’s (2-1): Beat Canisius, 32-21. Up next: LaSalle (Ohio), Fri., 5 p.m.
6 Jamestown (2-1): Lost at Bennett, 28-26 (2OT): Up next: at Clarence, Fri., 7 p.m.
7 Canisius (0-3): Lost to St. Joe’s, 32-21. Up next: WNY Maritime/Health Sciences, Sat., 1 p.m.
8 West Seneca East (2-1): Lost at Starpoint, 41-15. Up next: South Park, Fri., 7 p.m.
9t Bennett (2-1): Beat Jamestown, 28-26 (2OT): Up next: at Orchard Park, Sat., 1 p.m.
9t Kenmore West (2-0): Beat North Tonawanda, 53-0. Up next: at Williamsville East, Fri, 7 p.m.
Small schools
1 Southwestern (3-0): Beat Allegany-Limestone, 49-8. Up next: at Fredonia, Fri., 7 p.m.
2 Pioneer (3-0): Beat Lewiston-Porter, 28-14. Up next: Cheektowaga, Fri., 7 p.m.
3 CSP (2-1): Lost at Frank./Ellicottville, 24-8. Up next: Catt./LV, Sat., 1:30 p.m.
4 Maryvale (2-1): Lost to Medina, 26-6. Up next: at Iroquois, Fri., 7 p.m.
5 WNY Maritime/HS (3-0): Beat Iroquois, 34-13: Up next: at Canisius, Sat., 1 p.m.
6 Albion (3-0): Beat Depew, 14-11. Up next: at Lackawanna, Sat., 2 p.m.
7 Iroquois (2-1): Lost to WNY Maritime/HS, 34-13. Up Next: Maryvale, Fri., 7 p.m.
8 Cleveland Hill (1-2): Lost at Akron, 47-0. Up next: Silver Creek/Forestville, Sat., 2 p.m.
9 Wilson (3-0): Beat Timon-St. Jude, 20-6. Up next: Akron, Fri., 7 p.m.
10 Cheektowaga (2-1): Beat East Aurora/Holland, 28-7. Up next: at Pioneer, Fri., 7 p.m.
