Teen charged for causing disturbance at Niagara Falls High School

A 17-year-old girl was arrested at Niagara Falls High School Friday after the school resource officer said the teen caused a disturbance by yelling obscenities and threatening to punch him.

Kiarra Mathews was arrested about 12:30 p.m. and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Police said she refused to go to a dean's office for disciplinary reasons and instead wandered "aimlessly" throughout the school, ignoring commands from school administrators and the resource officer. After yelling obscenities, she was handcuffed, then reportedly walked away from the resource officer as he tried to collect her belongings.

Once confronted again, she reportedly threatened to punch the officer before being taken into custody, he reported.