TAUSCHER - Harry Dean Born August 29, 1924 to parents Harry J. and Maude Butler Tauscher in Coudersport, PA. Predeceased by his parents; wife Cleora Teresa Gialoretto Tauscher; brother Kenneth W. and sister Kathryn Franke. Survived by daughter Sharon Rae Vollmer (Frank) of Kodak, TN, where he lived until his death. He is also survived by grandson Ryan S. (Brooke Hall) and great-grandson Eliot Xavier Vollmer of Knoxville, TN. Harry is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces. Harry was a WWII Navy Veteran, Life Member (over 74 years) of the American Legion Post in Coudersport, PA, a Mason in the Town of Tonawanda Lodge 247 F&AM and Local 129 Steamfitters, Niagara Falls and Buffalo, NY. Prior to his move to Tennessee, he was also a past member of the First Presbyterian Church in Tonawanda, NY. A Memorial Service is being held Tuesday, September 24th at 10:30 AM in the Chapel at Acacia Park Cemetery, 4215 Tonawanda Creek Rd., N. Tonawanda, NY 14120.