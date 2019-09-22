STRNAD, Joseph A.

Strnad - Joseph A.

Of Hamburg, NY, September 21, 2019, beloved husband of Sara (nee Fair) Strnad; loving father of Robyn Strnad-Nixon and John Strnad; cherished grandpa of Marla and Evan Nixon; dearest brother of Mary "Mitzi" (late James) Thompson, late Frank (late Florence) Strnad, late Stephen (Frances) Strnad, late Alice (late Arthur) Roorda and step-brother of Julia Zagarino, Irene Warner, Stanley (Ralph) Obad, George "Blackie" (Jackie) Obad, Charles (Christine) Obad, late Rudolph (Helen) Obad, late Leo "Skipper" (Melody) Obad, and late Louis (Bernice) Obad; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 2-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday morning at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Bistrica Church, 1619 Abbott Rd., Lackawanna, NY 14218 (please assemble at the church). Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Strnad who was a lifelong resident of the Southtowns where he was born and raised, graduated from Woodlawn High School, and was a manager of Bethlehem Steel Co., who retired at age 50, after 30 years of service. Mr. Strnad was a proud baseball umpire, soccer, and basketball referee for over 30 years, which is how he was awarded the role to be the home plate umpire in the movie The Natural which was filmed in Buffalo. Mr. Strnad was also a member of the Hamburg Zoning Board for over 20 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation of WNY. Please share online condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com