SOKOLOWSKI, Ruth F. (Maciejewski)

September 21, 2019. Wife of the late Thomas; dear mother of Corinne (Robert) Kelly, Brian (Michelle) and Todd (Donna) Sokolowski; cherished grandmother of Ryan (Laura), Derek, Garrett, Cameron, Trevor (Laura) and Tyler; great-grandmother of Payton and Natalie; sister of the late Eleanor Mack and Esther Peters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral from the pacer funeral home, inc., 2275 George Urban Blvd., (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), Tuesday 9:30 AM and Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel 10:00 AM. Visitation Monday 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Buffalo. Please share online condolences at www.pacerfuneralhome.com