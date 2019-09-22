SOBASZEK, Todd J.

SOBASZEK - Todd J. Of Blasdell, NY, September 20, 2019, beloved husband of Angeline V. (nee Curcio); dearest father of Kayla; son of Mary Ann (nee Ciolino) and the late John Sobaszek; also survived by brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, with a Chapel Service starting at 7:30 PM.