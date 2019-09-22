Board wants more testimony on effects of proposed CWM landfill in Porter

The 16-year road to a decision about expanding a hazardous waste landfill in Niagara County continues to include several issues that have kept the proposal on ice.

CWM Chemical Services sought permission in 2003 to dig a 43.5-acre landfill in Porter with enough capacity for about 6 million tons of waste, CWM spokeswoman Lori Caso said.

The idea was to add space near a 47-acre landfill the company opened in late 1994 along Balmer Road in Lewiston, which holds 5 million tons of waste and ran out of capacity in November 2015.

CWM awaits an answer amid ongoing concerns about the potential impact on local home values, property tax receipts and the economy.

A state siting board considering the CWM application to dig a new landfill wants to hear more testimony about those potential impacts.

In rulings last week, the board said it wants to hear more about the possible effect on property values and property tax revenues. The board also said it wants more information about the purchases of second homes, which is a common use of Lake Ontario waterfront property, and whether a new landfill would make local farm produce less marketable.

"We have capable people to testify on issues decision-makers want to hear," said Amy H. Witryol, of Lewiston, an opponent of the CWM application.

Potential witnesses include Patrick J. Whalen, director of the Niagara Global Tourism Institute; economic development consultant Nicolas O. Rockler; and engineer Michelle L. Bodewes.

At this point, no one can say when the issue will be resolved.

The siting board comprises five state officials and three local residents.

Its eventual recommendation on whether CWM should be allowed to dig a new landfill would be sent to state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos for a final ruling.

Michael S. Caruso, counsel to the board, said that ruling might come in 2020. The siting board, established by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in 2014, held its first public session in 2015.

Gary A. Abraham, the attorney representing Niagara County and the Town of Lewiston, has his doubts about whether the case will be settled next year.

"Every time we come together in one of these meetings or hearings or conferences, it turns out (CWM) didn't submit stuff they should have submitted, and it gets adjourned," Abraham said.

Caso declined to comment on the latest developments.

Previously, the board directed CWM to better investigate potential radiological and chemical contamination in the dust that would be churned up by excavation of the new landfill.

The siting board last week questioned the use of weather data from Niagara Falls International Airport instead of CWM's on-site weather station to calculate the impact of the digging and disposal work on local air quality, based on prevailing wind speed and direction.

The board wants to hear whether using data from the airport, about 12 miles from the landfill site, would produce inaccurate results. Last week's ruling said airport weather data and resulting models "do not necessarily assist the board."

Witryol said CWM contributed to a federal report that concluded on-site data would show higher levels of contaminants in the air than airport data would.

The board's ruling said the DEC asked CWM to use the airport weather data because the figures were in a computer format the DEC preferred.

"Come on. That can't trump the need for the best information," Abraham said.

However, the siting board refused opponents' requests to order CWM to conduct a health risk assessment based on the air dispersion models. It left the decision on that issue up to Louis Alexander, deputy DEC commissioner for the Office of Hearings and Mediation Rulings.

The board also said Alexander must decide whether CWM would be allowed to discharge leachate from the new landfill into the Niagara River. Abraham has argued that such discharges are illegal.

Another big issue before the board, Abraham said, is the condition of groundwater beneath the landfill site, which could carry chemicals leaching from the landfill.

The sides disagree on which direction it flows. CWM says it runs north, toward Lake Ontario, while the opponents say it flows west, toward the Lewiston-Porter Central School campus.

Abraham asserted the flow is too fast to be blocked by a typical monitoring well.

The board also punted to the DEC complaints from Residents for Responsible Government, a local environmental group, that CWM is violating its existing permit by treating and storing new hazardous waste at the Balmer Road site even though the existing landfill has run out of disposal space.

Witryol filed a lawsuit against CWM and the DEC over that issue in October 2017, but it was dismissed in May 2018, and the dismissal was upheld on appeal this summer.

The board decided that its mandate is to consider only the application for a new landfill, and any issue pertaining to the existing landfill is not its concern.