SCHAAB, Dolores K. (Kraus)

SCHAAB - Dolores K. (nee Kraus)

Of Kenmore, entered into rest September 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Schaab; devoted mother of Susan (Edward) Collins, Robert (Kathleen) Schaab, and Patricia (John) Bornemisza; dear mother-in-law of Mary Schaab; cherished grandmother of Kevin (Lindsay), Robert Todd (Alissa), Geoffrey, Allison (Patrick), and Alex; fond great-grandmother of Ella, Henry, and McKenzie; loving daughter of the late Bernadine Kraus; dear sister of the late Arlene (late Edward) Roberts and late Agnes (late Stanley) Sobolewski; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore, on Tuesday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com