RZEPA, Kelly A. (McKendrick)

September 18, 2019. Dear mother of Joseph and the late KallieJo and Zoe Rzepa; grandmother of Joseph and Violet; loving daughter of the late Keith and Loretta McKendrick; dear sister of Kym (Robert) Slocum and Keith McKendrick, Jr.; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Monday 3-7 PM (Funeral Prayers at 6:45 PM). Flowers gratefully declined.