RUPP, Bonnie L. (Easterday)

September 19, 2019, age 71, loving wife of the late Glen Rupp; beloved daughter of the late John Sr. and Jane M. (nee Marshall) Easterday; dear sister of April (Frank) Anastasia, Helen (Joseph) Iadresin, John Jr. (Ladonna), James (Pamela), Diana (late Michael) Weber, Sandra (Michael) Maly, Elsie Reeves, Louis (Leanne) and the late Kenneth, Gordon, Marlene and Tina Easterday; also survived by stepchildren, step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, her furbaby Fry and friends. Memorial service to be held at Spirit of Truth U.M., on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at 12:30 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo.