RIZZO, Robert Joseph, Sr.

RIZZO - Robert Joseph, Sr. Entered into rest peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019 at age 78 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Beloved husband of the late Justine (Jarnot) Rizzo; devoted father of Thomas (Michelle) Rizzo, Justine (Mark) Filipovich, Lynne (Daniel) McFarland, and Robert Rizzo Jr.; cherished papa to Thomas (Rachael) Rizzo, Lauren (Ryan) Petrik, Danielle and Justine (fiance; Bryan Mokeski) Filipovich, and Matthew and Meaghan McFarland; great-grandfather to Gabriella, Charlie, and Olivia Rizzo; son of the late Fred and Carmella Rizzo; predeceased by his siblings, Elizabeth (late Emil Novak and Vincent Catarella) Catarella and Charles (Margaret) Rizzo; brother-in-law to Joseph Jarnot and the late Ronald Jarnot; loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Bob donated his body to the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biological Sciences. Private services will be held at a later date.