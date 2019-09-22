RICE, Lucille H. (Kick)

Of Alden, NY, on September 15, 2019, beloved wife of the late James W. Rice; dearest mother of Susan M. (Paul) Cook, James G. Rice and the late Janet L. Rice; grandmother of Lawrence (Stephanie) Cook, Kim (PJ) Crone and Jamie (Michael) Ruhland; also survivied by 11 great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Joseph J. and Ethel A. (Kimberle) Kick; sister of Gerald (late Janie) Kick; also survived by three grand-dogs. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com