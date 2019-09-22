REID, Herbert, Sr.

REID REID - Herbert, Sr. Entered into rest eternal September 19, 2019; cherished husband of Bertha M. (nee Gary) Reid; dearest father of Lula M. Reid, Herbert (Theresa) Reid Jr., Queen E. (Loyse) Hood, Joyce A. Bryant, Ella Marie Reid, David A. (late Denise) Reid, Michael A. Reid, Allen W. Reid and Stephen L. Reid; also survived by 19 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 6-8 PM and Friday, September 27, 2019, from 10 AM-11 AM at Calvary Baptist Church, 1184 Genesee St., where funeral services will be conducted Friday at 11 AM. Rev. Cory B. Gibson officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share online condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com