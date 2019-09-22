PRUC, Natalia (Schlemko)

September 21, 2019, age 88, beloved wife of the late Bronislaw Pruc; loving mother of Halyna (Charles) Penman, Anya (John) Puccio and Peter Pruce; cherished grandmother of Marie, Andrew and Elena Puccio; dear daughter of the late Petro and Maria (nee Pauvliuk) Schlemko; dear sister of five deceased sisters and brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Natalia was a survivor; she survived Communist takeovers, German Displaced Persons camps and Dresden bombings. Natalia was an Ukrainian artist known for her exquisite pysanky and embroidery. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com