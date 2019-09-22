PETRILLO, Donald J.

PETRILLO - Donald J. September 20, 2019 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of Maryann (nee Kubas); devoted father of Kelly Ann and Deanna (Kim); brother-in-law of Frank (Mary) Kubas; brother of Jerome (Carol) Petrillo; predeceased by Thomas (Jackie), his twin brother Daniel (Constance), Janice (William) McLeod and Theresa Jane Korey; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services commencing at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), Tuesday at 9:30 AM and in St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church at 10 AM. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Monday 5-8 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations to SPCA of Erie Co. and Wounded Warriors Project. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com