ONOFRIO, Joanne E. (Westra)

Age 88, of North Tonawanda, September 21, 2019, under the care of Niagara Hospice, wife of the late James E. Onofrio, who died in 2010; mother Terese Onofrio-White, Julie, James (Diana) and Keith (Tamara) Onofrio; grandmother of Thomas (Michelle), Kristine (Christopher), Angela (Allie), Katie (Sean), Radley (Michelle), Jonathan, Shay and the late Ian; also great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; predeceased by eleven brothers and sisters. Joanne was a 1949 graduate of Tonawanda High School. There will be no prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 10 AM in St. Francis of Assisi Chapel, 71 Adam St., Tonawanda. Memorial contributions may be made to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com