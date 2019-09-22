NORMAN, Ann M. (Fraser) (Lehsten)

September 17, 2019, age 95, of North Collins, NY. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Norman Sr. and the late James N. Fraser; predeceased by her parents, Anna and Elmer, and sister, Greta Kessler; loving mother of Wende (Ralph) Mertle; wonderful grandmother to Molly (Jason) Baer, Ashley (Robert) Skoczylas, and Andrew Mertle; and great-grandmother to Jack Skoczylas. Ann was a donor to UB's Anatomical Gift Program. No prior visitation. A Memorial will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY.