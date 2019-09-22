NIETOPSKI, Jessica Robin

Nietopski - Jessica Robin September 16, 2019 of Springville, NY. Loving mother of Beau; beloved daughter of Kevin and Robin Nietopski; dearest sister of Judson Nietopski; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. There will be no prior visitation. Friends are invited to a Memorial Service Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church of East Aurora at 1pm. A Celebration Picnic will be held on Sunday, September 29, at 1pm at Sprague Brook Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com