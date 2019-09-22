NICHOLS, Eileen M. (Jones)

August 29, 2019, age 94. Beloved wife of the late James G. "Jim" Nichols; loving mother of David (Donna) and Gregory (Dale) Nichols; cherished grandmother of four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Norma (late Fred) Novits; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday at the Maryvale Drive Presbyterian Church, 425 Maryvale Drive, Cheektowaga at 12 PM. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com