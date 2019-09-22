MILLER, Madeline D. "Lynn" (Clark)

MILLER - Madeline D. "Lynn" (nee Clark)

Of Hamburg, September 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kent Miller; loving mother of Kurt (Dawn Kalmar) Miller and Todd (Tonya Morris) Miller; dearest sister of Susan Clark; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 24, 4-7 PM and Wednesday, September 25, 2-3 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS AND LOOMIS, INC., HAMBURG CHAPEL, 207 Main St., where a Memorial Service will follow at 3 PM. Lynn enjoyed a long teaching career, including more than 30 years in the Hamburg School System. She believed in giving back to her community and volunteered her time for a number of local non-profit organizations in Buffalo and Hamburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lynn's name may be made to Warm the Children Fund, C/O Evans Bank, 5999 South Park Ave., Hamburg, NY 14075, or by https://www.hamburgrotaryclub.org/sitepage/warm-the-children/donate-here