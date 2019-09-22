METZGER, Mark J.

METZGER - Mark J. August 25, 2019. Husband of Paula J. Metzger; father of Ian J. Metzger; brother of Maryann (late James) Fulciniti, Michael (Janice) Metzger and Anna (Paul S.) Sabo; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 12:00 Noon - 2:00 PM, where Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mark's memory to the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 77 of WNY. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com