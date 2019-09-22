MERKWA, Mary Ann (Olszowka)

MERKWA - Mary Ann (nee Olszowka)

September 19, 2019 of South Buffalo, NY. Wife of the late Daniel J. Merkwa for 50 years when he passed; dear mother of Cynthia Merkwa, Ronald (Suzanne), Annmarie Merkwa and Stephen Merkwa; loving grandmother of Jordan, Michael, Alexandra, Jonathan and Cassandra; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Charity Parish (Holy Family Worship Site), 1901 South Park Ave., Buffalo, NY, 14220 on Tuesday, September 24 at 11:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 822-4371. Share online condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com