McDONALD, Joseph J.

McDONALD - Joseph J. Of Niagara Falls, NY, September 6, 2019. Husband of the late Margaret (Garrow) McDonald; father of Dr. Joseph John (Barbara) McDonald; grandfather of Joseph Robert, Katherine Mary and Shannon Marie; brother of the late Margaret C. McDonald; uncle of Walter (Sharon) Garrow and their children Dr. Kendra (Ray) Gelineau, Ryan (Elaine) and Justin Garrow. Visitation will be on Friday from 3-7 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 1124 Ontario Avenue, NIAGARA FALLS, NY, where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 9:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Raphael Parish, 3831 Macklem Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to Rotary Club International at https://www.rotary.org/en/donate. For guest register visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com