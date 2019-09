MARINO, Ronald

MARINO - Ronald September 19, 2019, age 82; beloved father of Vincent (Kristen) and the late Anthony; loving grandfather of Alexa, Madison and Dominic; dear brother of Joyce Marino. All services to be held privately at the convenience of the family. Mr. Marino was a retired Bus Driver with the NFTA Metro. Arrangements by GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com