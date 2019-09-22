'Mange is not a death sentence': Lackawanna residents upset over killing of coydog

Lackawanna residents, upset over the recent shooting death of an animal by the city’s animal control officer at Holy Cross Cemetery, plan to attend the City Council meeting Monday night to voice their concerns.

“We want answers and accountability. Why did an innocent animal get shot?” asked resident Steve Fontaine. "We think the animal had mange, but that’s not a death sentence.”

The incident that occurred Sept. 9 involved Fred Grasso, the animal control officer, and Lackawanna Police Officer Anthony Catuzza, said Ralph Galanti, director of public safety.

Grasso and Catuzza responded to 911 calls from three residents who had observed what appeared to be an unleashed dog running in circles on cemetery property abutting the yards along South Shore Boulevard, Galanti said.

“The animal had been running in large circles, and every time it was approached with the snare, it evaded capture,” he said. “The decision was made to shoot the animal. It had early stages of mange on its hindquarters and at the base of its tail. Two shots were fired, one by Grasso and one by Catuzza.”

Grasso identified the animal as a coydog, a canine hybrid resulting from a mating between a coyote and a dog, Galanti said.

In 2008, Grasso, now 71, was charged with animal cruelty after he shot and killed a cat and two kittens in the basement of an apartment house, according to published reports. Those charges were dismissed after a judge ruled that his action was justified.

In the recent incident, Grasso and Catuzza tried to snare the animal for 30 minutes before they killed it, Galanti said. Catuzza, who was on duty at the time, routinely assists Grasso in his role as part-time animal control officer, Galanti noted.

Residents, who have already protested the incident twice at City Hall, plan to protest again before the meeting on Monday.

Galanti oversees Lackawanna's police and fire departments.

“I trust Officer Grasso’s experience and judgment in killing the animal,” he said. “It was in the interest of public safety.”