MALONEY, Violet E. (Misisco)

August 16, 2019, age 96. Beloved mother of Dr. Patricia Maloney (Gaithersburg, MD); loving big sister to Sylvia Misisco Dickson (Tampa, FL); she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Anna Misisco; and sister of the late John Trevor Misisco and Edith Jean Misisco Will. In addition to her daughter and sister, she is survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was a journeyman proofreader at Clements (late Quebecor) Printing and Wm. J. Keller Printing. A Memorial Service will take place at 10:30 AM Saturday, September 28th, at the Newman Center at the University at Buffalo, 495 Skinnersville Ave., Amherst, NY 14228. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to the SPCA. Online condolences at John E. Roberts Funeral Home at jerfh.com