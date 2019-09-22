LOREFICE, Betty

LOREFICE - Betty September 20, 2019, age 85. Beloved daughter of the late Paul and Rose (nee Abate) Lorefice; dear sister of the late Mary A. Righetti and Vincent P. Lorefice; dear aunt of Charles T. Righetti, Roslyn M. Righetti and Paul L. Righetti; also survived by eight great-nieces and great-nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 5-9 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 9:15 AM at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Family and friends invited. Everyone please assemble at church. Please share your condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com