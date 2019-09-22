Share this article

print logo

Longtime Elmwood staple Cecelia's to close

Cecelia's Ristorante's sign looms over the Elmwood Avenue sidewalk. (Harry Scull Jr./News file photo)
Published |Updated

Cecelia's Ristorante, an Elmwood staple for 18 years, will close after Sunday brunch.

The Elmwood Avenue restaurant announced the news on Instagram Saturday.

The restaurant mixed martinis and Italian food. Its front patio was a popular summertime destination, especially for brunch.

In 2001, Just Pizza owner Rudy Alloy opened Cecelia's as a fine-dining alternative to his pizza business.

"If you want good Italian food, nice bread, a nice bottle of wine, and a great patio to sit on in the summer, you'll want to come to Cecelia's," Alloy said at the time.

Story topics: / / / / /

Ellen PrzepasniakEllen Przepasniak– Ellen Przepasniak is a digital content editor for The Buffalo News. She holds a bachelor's degree in English from SUNY Fredonia and a master's in print journalism from Boston University.

There are no comments - be the first to comment