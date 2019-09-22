Longtime Elmwood staple Cecelia's to close

Cecelia's Ristorante, an Elmwood staple for 18 years, will close after Sunday brunch.
The Elmwood Avenue restaurant announced the news on Instagram Saturday.
The restaurant mixed martinis and Italian food. Its front patio was a popular summertime destination, especially for brunch.
In 2001, Just Pizza owner Rudy Alloy opened Cecelia's as a fine-dining alternative to his pizza business.
"If you want good Italian food, nice bread, a nice bottle of wine, and a great patio to sit on in the summer, you'll want to come to Cecelia's," Alloy said at the time.
View this post on Instagram
After 18 years of serving the Elmwood Village, Cecelia’s Ristorante is SAYING GOODBYE! Thank you for letting us serve you! We will be closing after Sunday Brunch so come join us for some of Buffalo’s best Italian food and to show our appreciation we will be offering our entire drink list at discounted prices ALL WEEKEND! Stop by to say goodbye and and enjoy one for old time’s sake. Thank you Buffalo for 18 strong years! #elmwoodstrip #buffaloeats #thingstodoinbuffalo #weekendplans #curtainup #buffalostatecollege #canisiuscollege #universityofbuffalo
Story topics: brunch/ Cecelia's Ristorante/ elmwood village/ martinis/ restaurant closings/ restaurant news
Share this article