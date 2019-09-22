Longtime Elmwood staple Cecelia's to close

Cecelia's Ristorante, an Elmwood staple for 18 years, will close after Sunday brunch.

The Elmwood Avenue restaurant announced the news on Instagram Saturday.

The restaurant mixed martinis and Italian food. Its front patio was a popular summertime destination, especially for brunch.

In 2001, Just Pizza owner Rudy Alloy opened Cecelia's as a fine-dining alternative to his pizza business.

"If you want good Italian food, nice bread, a nice bottle of wine, and a great patio to sit on in the summer, you'll want to come to Cecelia's," Alloy said at the time.