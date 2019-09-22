LENARTOWICZ, Rita (Maturski)

LENARTOWICZ - Rita (nee Maturski)

September 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Lenartowicz; dear sister of Virginia (late John) Zadrozny, the late Raymond (Dorothy), Edwin (late Jean) Maturski, and Irene (late Marion) Skowron; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, September 28th at 10 AM in St. Stanislaus Church. Please assemble at church. No prior visitation. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.