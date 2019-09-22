LAZARSKI, David A.

LAZARSKI - David A. Suddenly, September 14, 2019. Beloved husband of 50 years to Betty Lazarski; loving dad of Juliet Lazarski, Dina (Louis) Meyer and his beloved dog "Stoli"; grandpa to Dalton and Casey Meyer; brother of (late) Paul (Arlene) Lazarski, Kathleen (Donald) Koszuta, Susan (Thomas) DeNormand and Mary Beth Lazarski; also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and far too many close relatives and friends to begin to mention. Visitation in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral home, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew on Friday 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, those wishing, may make memorials to the SPCA serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Condolences at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com